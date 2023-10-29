Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 638 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $386,346.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.