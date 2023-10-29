BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as low as $16.77. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 92,130 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

