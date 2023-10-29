BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.33

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as low as $16.77. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 92,130 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
