Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $7.06. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 40,443 shares changing hands.

IPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5,123.78% and a negative return on equity of 49.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

