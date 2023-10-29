Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,636.11

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,636.11 ($20.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,470 ($18.01). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($18.25), with a volume of 28,971 shares changing hands.

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,752.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telecom Plus

In other news, insider Stuart Burnett purchased 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($122,499.08). Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

