PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $6.92. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 13,667 shares.
PCM Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.