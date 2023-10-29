NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.38. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 8,583 shares trading hands.
NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 78.84% and a negative net margin of 687.09%. Equities analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences
NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NightHawk Biosciences
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.