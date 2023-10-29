NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.38. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 8,583 shares trading hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 78.84% and a negative net margin of 687.09%. Equities analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 72.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

