PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.50

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $8.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 40,444 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

