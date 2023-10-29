Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $1.64. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,441,836 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.