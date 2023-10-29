Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.75. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 8,428 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Broadway Financial’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.