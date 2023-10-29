Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 419,394 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
