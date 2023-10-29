Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 419,394 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

