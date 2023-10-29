SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.94. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.

SPAR Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

