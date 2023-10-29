SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.94. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 732 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
