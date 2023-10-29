Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.11 and traded as low as $18.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 200,884 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,757.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,859 shares in the company, valued at $65,757. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

