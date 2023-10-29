Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.00

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $9.00. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYRO. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gyrodyne by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 149,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 155,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

