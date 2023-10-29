Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.90. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 16,950 shares trading hands.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 11.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

