Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.7 days.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Schroders has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.59) to GBX 536 ($6.57) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

