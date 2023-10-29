SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of SHAOF opened at C$93.74 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$93.74 and a 52-week high of C$93.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.74.

About SHIMAMURA

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

