Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SECYF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

