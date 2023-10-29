Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.9 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SCFLF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

