Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 25.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

ZTS opened at $156.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

