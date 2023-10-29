VSE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
VSE Stock Down 1.3 %
VSE stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $831.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VSE by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 932.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
