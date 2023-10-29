WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 15th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.
WesBanco Trading Up 0.5 %
WesBanco stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.
WesBanco Company Profile
