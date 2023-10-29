WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 15th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.5 %

WesBanco stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

