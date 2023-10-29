Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.65

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.6528 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.