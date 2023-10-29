United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.