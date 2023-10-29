LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY23 guidance to $3.68-3.82 EPS.

LKQ Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

