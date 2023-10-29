Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

