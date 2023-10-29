Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,238 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Elanco Animal Health worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

