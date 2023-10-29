Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,990,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

