Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 20,330 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0502 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

