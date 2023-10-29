First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $796,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

