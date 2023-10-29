Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 20,625 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

