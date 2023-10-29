Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 17,896 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

