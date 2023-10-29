HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.24 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

