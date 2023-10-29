Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

