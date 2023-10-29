Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 45,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 42,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Core Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th.

Core Lithium Trading Down 6.7 %

About Core Lithium

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, uranium, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory; and Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Blueys and Inkheart Lead/Silver, the Bynoe Gold, and Napperby uranium projects located in the Northern Territory.

