Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 5.0 %

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE MPW opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,400 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 124,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.