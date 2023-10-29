NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 317,046 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.29.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.4864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
