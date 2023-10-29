NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 317,046 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.4864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,430,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.