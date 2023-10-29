Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Shares Down 8.4%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.40. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Metso Oyj Stock Down 8.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.