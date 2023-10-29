GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 36 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 145,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.13 ($0.10).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

