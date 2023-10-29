Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.73. Tufton Oceanic Assets shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 239,256 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tufton Oceanic Assets in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Tufton Oceanic Assets had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tufton Oceanic Assets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the second quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in the first quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Featured Stories

