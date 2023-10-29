Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Trading Down 22.1%

Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) fell 22.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. 37,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 97,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Jet.AI Stock Down 22.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.27.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft.

