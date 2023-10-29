Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Down 1.9%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.60 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.25). 168,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 323,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

Orcadian Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of -1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.