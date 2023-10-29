Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 4,461 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Star Equity Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

