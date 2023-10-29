Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 26,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
