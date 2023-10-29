Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Shares Down 3.7%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 73,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 82,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

