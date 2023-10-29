Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 13,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
About Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
