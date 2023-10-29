Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 25,138,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,156,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -408.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

