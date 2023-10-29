Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortnox AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Fortnox AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNOXF

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

About Fortnox AB (publ)

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

(Get Free Report)

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.