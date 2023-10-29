Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE KIM opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.90.

View Our Latest Report on KIM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.