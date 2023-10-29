TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.91 million.
Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
