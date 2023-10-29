Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TPH opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 170.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

