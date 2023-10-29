Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE TPH opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $34.04.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
